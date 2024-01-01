Occupancy low, say Shimla hoteliers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 31

Shimla hoteliers claim that the hotel occupancy rate was just around 60-70 per cent in Shimla on the New Year Eve. “This occupancy rate is quite low on New Year Eve,” said Mohinder Seth, president of the Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders’ Association.

Seth alleges that the unauthorised homestays and bed and breakfast facilities in and around Shimla were hitting the hoteliers hard. “A large chunk of tourists opt for these accommodations due to lower tariff. These accommodations are hurting both hoteliers as well as the government,” he said.

manali: Hoteliers in Manali were also slightly disappointed as the tourist rush for New Year celebrations was much less as compared to Christmas.

Hem Raj Sharma, a hotelier in Manali, said, “Traffic jams in Manali and its surrounding areas were widely reported on social media and mainstream media, which had an adverse impact on tourist arrival in the region.”

