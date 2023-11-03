Oct logged more than normal rain

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

For the third year in a row, there has been more than normal rainfall in the month of October in the state. Against the normal rainfall of 25.1 mm, the state logged 27.3 mm rain this October, a deviation of 9 per cent. The last two years, 2022 and 2021, also saw more than normal rainfall on October, 38 mm and 57 mm, respectively. Light precipitation at isolated places is likely tomorrow in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur

