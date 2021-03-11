Odd-even formula for trucks on Leh NH

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 1

The Lahaul and Spiti administration has allowed the movement of trucks on the Manali-Leh highway on the odd-even pattern from today.

Earlier, the movement of trucks was restricted beyond Darcha towards Leh because the road was not fit for their movement.

DC Neeraj Kumar has issued a notification, allowing trucks on the highway on the odd-even pattern.

The administration has also allowed tourist vehicles up to Gramphu on the Manali-Kaza road. Yesterday, the DC issued a notification in this regard. Tourist vehicles will be allowed only from 10 am to 3 pm on this route in view of public safety.

After the increase in temperature, snow is disappearing on the ground in the lower region of Lahaul and Spiti. The tourists want to visit those areas of the district where snow is available in abundance.

The Border Roads Organisation is struggling to restore the Gramphu-Kaza road via Kunzum Pass (14,931 feet) till the middle of the month. This road provides access to the tourists to Kaza from the Manali side.

The BRO has also engaged its workforce and machinery to restore the Manali-Rohtang road.