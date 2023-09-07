Odisha gives Rs 5 cr for relief work in calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh

IANS

Shimla, September 6

The Odisha Government has donated Rs 5 crore for relief and rehabilitation measures in calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik for this gesture.

In a message, Sukhu said the liberal contribution to the Disaster Relief Fund 2023 in this hour of distress would help in providing succor to disaster-affected people.

