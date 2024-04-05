Odisha pupils, teachers visit horticulture varsity

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 4

A 44-member delegation from Odisha, comprising 40 students and four faculty members from higher educational institutions in Odisha, visited the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, as part of a week-long cultural exchange programme with the state.

The programme aimed at enhancing interaction and promoting mutual understanding between the people of the two states. Activities to promote a sustained and structured cultural connect in the areas of language, culture, traditions and music, tourism and cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices etc were held under the programme.

Earlier, a student delegation from Himachal Pradesh had undertaken a similar visit to Odisha. Meanwhile, staff and students of the UHF, Nauni, gave a rousing welcome to the delegation on the campus last evening. To apprise the students of the cultural heritage of the state, the university’s student-led ‘Srijan’ arts club presented a cultural programme for the delegation at the open air theatre. Songs and dance items, depicting cultural heritage of the state, were thoroughly enjoyed by the visiting students who, in turn, gave a few performances of their state.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor of the UHF, Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, thanked the Central University of Himachal Pradesh for allowing the university to host the delegation. He said the connection between the people of mountains and the seas would strengthen the bonds for collaboration between the two states.

Prof SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, also took part in the programme virtually. He said the exchange would help enhance cooperation between the two states. He said the programme has given a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas — “paryatan” (tourism), “parampara” (traditions), “pragati” (development) and “paraspar pampark” (people-to-people connect), “prodyogiki” (technology).

All statutory officers, faculty from Central University, along with students from the UHF, attended the event.

