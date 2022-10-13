Offenders violate traffic rules, jams a routine affair in Nurpur

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, October 12

The one-way traffic rule notified by the Kangra district administration has become a farce in Nurpur. The violation of traffic rules has become a daily feature and the police administration has failed to check frequent violations.

The violation of one-way traffic rule and day-long roadside unauthorised parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers have added to the woes of the visitors to the town, especially during the ongoing festive season, as these vehicles create traffic bottlenecks in the busy markets.

In view of frequent traffic jams being created by four-wheelers in local markets, the administration enforced a one-way traffic rule in the town on February 1, 2015 by invoking Section 133 of the CrPC. The Kangra district administration had notified a one-way traffic plan for the town.

Under the notified one-way traffic plan, entry of four-wheelers is allowed from the Chogan side, whereas exit is permitted from Niazpur and the Court Road. All entry and exit points are connected with the Pathankot-Mandi national highway on the bypass of the town.

The one-way traffic rule is effective from 8 am to 8 pm, but there is no mechanism to check offenders. Entry of heavy vehicles is allowed from 8 pm to 7 am but in the absence of any checks, loaded commercial vehicles can be seen during daytime, causing traffic jams.

The administration in collaboration with the local municipal council introduced Innovative Traffic Management System (ITMS) on July 6, 2015, in which two automatic barricades equipped with CCTV cameras were installed on exit points at the Court Road and Niazpur. These barricades were manned by police personnel from 10 am to 5 pm. However, these have been lying defunct for the past four years, resulting in violation of the traffic rule.

SP Nurpur Ashok Rattan said he had issued directions to the Nurpur police station in charge for strict implementation of the traffic rules and one-way traffic system in the town.

