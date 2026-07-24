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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Offensive slogans against PM on Indira Market’s roof in Mandi spark outrage

Offensive slogans against PM on Indira Market’s roof in Mandi spark outrage

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 08:55 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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An objectionable remark on the Prime Minister on the roof of Indira Market in Mandi on Friday.
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The police launched an investigation into objectionable and offensive slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi written on the roof of the busy Indira Market in Mandi city early Friday morning. The incident came to light when shopkeepers and local residents arriving at the market around dawn noticed the objectionable writing on the government building’s rooftop. According to preliminary reports, unidentified individuals carried out the act under the cover of darkness. The slogans reportedly included phrases such as “Modi Resign” and “CJP in Power” along with others in an offensive language.

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The police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and began collecting evidence from the site. They started scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in and around the market to identify the accused. Officials stated that the matter was being investigated from all angles and strict legal action would be taken against those found responsible for the mischief.

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A local resident, Chandan Sharma, filed a formal complaint, urging the police to inspect the site, identify those responsible, take action and remove the offensive writing at the earliest. Sharma described the act not only as tantamount to damage to public property but also an attempt to disturb social harmony and law and order.

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The incident sparked widespread anger among traders and the residents of the city. They condemned the act as an attempt to vitiate the city’s peaceful atmosphere and demanded swift identification of the culprits along with strict punitive action against them. The activists of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha also submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Mandi SP.

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