Office shifted, Deputy Mayor refuses to assume charge

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

Shimla Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal refused to assume charge after she was told that her office had been shifted from Town Hall building to another MC building in the Sabzi Mandi. The Mayor and the Deputy Mayor sit in the Town Hall building on the Mall Road.

Won’t sit in office at Sabzi Mandi I will not sit in the office at Sabzi Mandi. Why the office has been moved out of Town Hall building when it has been here all these years. Uma Kaushal, Deputy Mayor

“I will not sit in the office at Sabzi Mandi. Why the office of the Deputy Mayor has been moved out of Town Hall building when it has been here all these years,” she said.

After taking up the matter with the MC Commissioner and the Shimla Urban MLA, she approached Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “The CM has assured me that the Deputy Mayor office will be shifted back to Town Hall,” she said.

Meanwhile, the MC administration maintained that the office had been shifted to create space to hold monthly House at the Town Hall. “The MC doesn’t have its own space to hold the monthly House. We have already petitioned the High Court to allow us to hold the House in Town Hall. It was in this connection that the Deputy Mayor office was shifted out from Town Hall building about two weeks back,” said an MC official.

Former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan, too, has slammed the decision to shift the Deputy Mayor’s office from the Town Hall building. “The MC office is in the Town Hall building from the British times. The government should immediately withdraw this decision,” said Chauhan.

Earlier, at the time of oath ceremony, a minor scuffle took place between some supporters of councillors and mediapersons. The supporters reportedly abused a mediaperson. On the complaint of mediapersons, the police have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, newly elected Mayor Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and other Congress councillors called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after they were administered the oath here today.

The CM congratulated them and said the challenge after notching up a historic win was to live up to the expectations of the people.

Sukhu said he himself had been a councillor in the Shimla Municipal Corporation for 10 years and was hence aware of the problems of the city. He said the government would spare no effort to rise up to the expectations of the people.

The CM said Rs 10 crore had been released for the maintenance of roads in Shimla. Introduction of UV technology for ensuring supply of clean drinking water to the people and the ducting of electricity cables was in the pipeline, he added.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Chauhan, Kaushal call on Chief Minister