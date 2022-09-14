Office vandalised, CPM holds protest in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 13

CPM activists staged a protest here today to demand strict action against those, who had vandalized the party office in Mandi town.

The CPM activists alleged that the assailants were BJP and ABVP activists, who attacked the party office on Monday midnight. When CPM activists and local people opposed their act, these miscreants fled from the spot.

CPM leaders Bhupender Singh, Kushal Bhardwaj, Suresh Sharma and others said, “We condemn this act of the BJP and ABVP workers, who tried to scare the CPM activists. The state government is responsible for this act. We urge the Superintendent of Police, Mandi, to look into the matter and take strict action against these miscreants under the law.”