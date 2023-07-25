Officers were harassed during BJP rule: Minister

Shimla, July 24
PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had no moral right to speak about work culture as the state saw seven Chief Secretaries during his government.
The minister, in a statement issued here, criticised Thakur saying that when he was Chief Minister, his fellow ministers harassed and threatened officers. “Officers were humiliated during the so called Jan Manch started by the BJP,” he alleged.
Vikramaditya was responding to Thakur’s allegation that bureaucrats in the state were demoralised and they wanted to proceed on Central deputation. “The plight of the officers during the previous BJP government was lamentable. Not only the Chief Secretary but also many other officers were harassed,” he alleged.
