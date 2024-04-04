Official apathy turns Hamirpur’s children park into dumpyard

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, April 3

Despite repeated awareness campaigns on maintaining sanitation, the most visited children park of the town has virtually turned into garbage dump. The park that was developed by the Forest Department is 150 yards away from the residence of the Deputy Commissioner in Hira Nagar colony of the town.

It has a walking trail of about 2 km and also includes other facilities like swings and exercise equipments for kids. The Forest Department had spent Rs 50 lakh on the park, including the construction of cemented trail, a round platform and plantation of herbal and other ornamental plants. The department had also developed two grass lawns and a “Navgrah Vatica” of plants of religious importance.

Facility to be revamped: DFO Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ankit Singh said the department was planning to revamp the park. He added that a proposal to add more facilities and beautify it had been sent to the higher authorities

Once the proposal is approved, the upkeep of the park could be done more effectively, he added. A plan to impose a visiting fee of Rs 10 or Rs 20 is also on the cards but that would be done after holding a discussion with stakeholders, the officer said

Residents of all age groups, including children, youth and the elderly, visit the park daily. However, its poor maintenance has made the environment of the park filthy and stinky.

The park has also become a hideout for people consuming alcohol and one can spot empty bottles of wine and beer littered along the walking trails in it.

Rakesh Sharma, a resident of the town, said most of the garbage has been littered by college students in the park. He added that they do not bother to throw waste in the dustbins.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur