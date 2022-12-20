Officials directed to expedite repair of Baddi-Nalagarh NH

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 19

Newly elected Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary today directed the officials to ensure its speedy repair the Baddi-Nalagarh national highway.

Four-laning in progress The condition of the highway had worsened during the last few months in the absence of regular repair with big potholes leading to accidents. Since work to four-lane the highway was underway, its repair was being ignored.

Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary convened a meeting on Monday and directed the officials of various departments to ensure that the condition of the road was improved with proper repair.

The condition of the highway had worsened in the last few months in the absence of regular repair with big potholes leading to accidents. Since work to four-lane the highway was underway, its repair was being ignored.

While convening a meeting of officials of various departments Chawdhary directed the officials to ensure that the condition of the road was improved with proper repair.

He sought the details of ongoing development works, allotted budget as well as the pending amount as well as inauguration of incomplete projects.

He sought details of the schemes being implemented without the administrative approval as well as the budget in the Doon and Nalagarh Assembly segments.

He directed the officials to ensure time-bound completion of ongoing works and ensure quality in work. Health staff was directed to take steps to contain the spread of dengue. He directed the staff to ensure that health institutes lying closed in the rural areas were opened at least once a week.

Officials of the State Pollution Control Board were directed to act against industrial units violating air and water pollution norms. Police officials were directed to prepare a traffic management plan in view of diversion of traffic owing to the four-laning work.