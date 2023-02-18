Officials inspect mining sites

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 17

Under the leadership of Karsog’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Om Kant Thakur, a joint team of mining, police, forest and revenue officials inspected several mining sites under the Karsog subdivision to review the situation on Thursday.

“The team also inspected the illegal mining site at Firnu. A truck full of sand and gravel was seized. The truck driver fled, leaving the truck on the spot,” the SDM said.

The police have been instructed to lodge an FIR. The SDM sought a report from the departments concerned. Stern action would be taken against those involved in illegal mining, he added.