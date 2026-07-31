Officials ordered to ensure SC community receives benefits of welfare schemes

Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Commission, on Wednesday directed officials concerned to ensure that the benefits of all government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries on time. Dhiman, while chairing a meeting in Shimla, said that it had come to the commission’s notice that many departments had not maintained their records properly. “If officers work in the field, records are automatically prepared in a better way. However, negligence in maintaining records raises questions over the performance of the officer concerned. The state government is carrying out development work for every section of society through numerous welfare schemes. It is the duty of every officer and employee to ensure that these schemes reach the eligible individuals,” he added.

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Commission member Digvijay Malhotra said that cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act should be investigated impartially. “If charges in atrocity cases cannot be established, the police should investigate allegations under other sections,” he added. The commission directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to identify major schemes in its divisions under which people belonging to the SC community had benefited the most and submit a report. PWD officials were unable to confirm whether the schemes under the Scheduled Caste Development Programme had benefited the public. On this, the commission reprimanded them stating that even before the meeting the Deputy Commissioner’s office had issued instructions to prepare a report. Still, the PWD officials failed to bring the record to the meeting, it added.

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