Officials skipping Shimla Zila Parishad meeting to face action

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

Zila Parishad chairperson Chandra Prabha Negi presided over a meeting to discuss proposals and questions raised by members at Bachat Bhawan here today.

Negi said action would be taken against officials of different departments, who didn’t attend the Zila Parishad meeting. “The matter will also be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for action against such officials. A Zila Parishad meeting is organised to get the works approved as per the demands of people and get them implemented on the ground level,” she added.

The chairperson appreciated the officials for their excellent work and called upon them to continue with the same dedication in future as well. In the meeting, all members appreciated the work being done by the Police Department for the eradication of drugs.

Negi, while giving instructions, said, “A meeting should be organised in all blocks to review the plan-wise progress of the schemes of the 15th Finance Commission and the Zila Parishad members concerned must attend the meeting.”

She was asked about the construction of a rain shelter on the National Highway No- 5 in Sainj and Bhadgaon of Bhutti panchayat. She said, “The tender will be invited next month. An amount of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for paving the Brandli to Sugri road. Within two months, the work will be started after getting the administrative approval. Crash barriers have also been installed in Kotkhai area by marking black spots.”