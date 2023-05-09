Officials told to clear 8-year-old FCA cases

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 8

DC Apoorv Devgan today directed all departments concerned to clear pending Forest Conservation Act (FCA) cases submitted before 2015 in a time-bound manner and forward them for approval.

He presided over a meeting here to review progress made in the grant of permission in FCA cases for various development projects being implemented in the district.

Devgan said as development projects were started keeping in view the need and convenience of people, it was also the duty of officials to ensure that these were completed quickly with sincerity and mutual coordination. He emphasised the need for inter-departmental coordination to expedite the FCA cases. He directed all SDMs to take necessary action for early clearance of such cases.

He asked the Additional District Magistrate, Bharmour, to hold a meeting with the officials of all departments concerned regarding speedy clearance of pending FCA cases in the subdivision.