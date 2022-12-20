Officials told to make schemes for development of villages

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 19

Gram panchayat officials have been directed to make development schemes for areas under their jurisdiction in the district.

ADC Jitender Sanjta said a comprehensive plan should be prepared for the development of villages. He addressed a meeting of officials of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Block Development Offices in the district.

He said the schemes and proposals of development works be presented at the earliest so that their execution could be started in time. Sanjta said 17 development components had been divided into nine themes for effective implementation.

He added three panchayats would be identified for national awards depending on their performance in implementing various national schemes in each block and at the district level. “A committee to identify meritorious panchayats has already been constituted and it will submit its report soon.” He advised officials to appoint nodal officers and frontline workers in each development block.