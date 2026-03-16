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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Officials trained in Hamirpur ahead of Ph-1 of Census-27

Officials trained in Hamirpur ahead of Ph-1 of Census-27

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 09:05 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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ADC Abhishek Garg inaugurates a workshop at Hamir Bhawan in Hamirpur.
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Preparations for the smooth completion of Census-27 are underway. A three-day workshop for all officials taking part in the census of the district started at Hamir Bhawan here today. Census officials, including all SDMs, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and officials of Municipal Corporation and other urban bodies along with their staff, are participating in the workshop.

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Addressing the inaugural session of the workshop Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Census Officer Abhishek Garg said Census-27 would be a massive exercise in itself and the role of charge officers would be very crucial. He added that the primary responsibility in this entire process would be of charge officers. Hence, all charge officers and their subordinate staff should thoroughly understand all census processes so that the task could be completed error-free. He said the census process would mainly be completed in two phases. In the first phase, listing of all houses would be done from May 12 to June 11 this year while the second phase will start in February 2027, in which socio-economic data related to every person will be collected under population enumeration.

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Garg said 34 items of information under 30 questions related to each person would be uploaded. If a person uploads this information themselves, confirmation by the relevant enumerator will be mandatory. Personal information related to the census is kept completely confidential, and no data would be shared with anyone.

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Garg said that India’s 16th census would be completed in a digital mode and people could also do it through mobile apps and geo-tagging facility.

Assistant Director Priyanshu Tiwari from the Census Directorate Himachal Pradesh, Nodal Officer Ajay Solanki and Himanshu Yadav also provided detailed information about the census process to the officers.

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