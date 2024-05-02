Officials trained to use election app

Ashish Negi

Rampur, May 1

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, a one-day workshop was organised today in the auditorium of Padma Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur, for 156 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 16 BLO supervisors of the Rampur Assembly segment.

IT cell’s Nodal Officer Sunil Mehta gave detailed information about the Poll Day Monitoring System App. The participants received training on obtaining EVMs and election material for the polling booth, time to reach the booth, mock poll, voting start time, total vote percentage after every two hours including number of male and female voters.

Booth Level Officers participate It is mandatory for all BLOs to take training in using this app

Live testing of all BLOs on this app will be held on May 3

The officials were also trained on how to give details like time of end of voting, time of departure of EVM and deposit of EVM machine in strong room through this app. A demonstration was presented to simplify the understanding of the app to the BLOs. “There should be no doubt in the minds of the concerned officials,” said Sunil.

He said that as per the instructions of the Election Commission, it was mandatory for all BLOs to take training about this app. Live testing of all BLOs on this app will be held on May 3.

Devinder Kumar, Rampur Election Kanungo, also shared detailed information about the election-related work of the BLOs and asked them to be present at their polling booth at 2 pm on May 3 for live testing of the Poll Day Monitoring System app. “This exercise will help ascertain which polling booths have network problems,” he said.