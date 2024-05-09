Officials urged to attend training

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 8

Kinnaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma convened a meeting of booth-level officers of the district in the conference room of the Integrated Tribal Development Programme building here today.

In his address, he said the Election Commission of India was committed to conduct the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in a fair and transparent manner. He instructed the polling personnel to do their work effectively and without bias.

The DEO called upon the polling personnel to understand the intricacies of the EVM machines and urged them to ensure their presence in the training camps organised by the Election Department from time to time. He stressed on the mutual coordination between the booth-level officers and polling personnel for the smooth conduct of the voting process.

Assistant Election Officer Shashank Gupta cleared the doubts of BLOs present in the meeting. He said the facility to cast votes through postal ballot was being provided to the disabled and the elderly voters above 85 years through Form-12 (D).

Apart from this, Gupta gave necessary directions to the officials of the Election Department to provide adequate facilities for disabled voters at the polling stations.

Kalpa Tehsildar Kanchan Thakur, Pooh Tehsildar Kulwant Singh, Pooh Block Development Officer Abhishek Barwal and employees of the Election Department were present in the meeting.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kinnaur