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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Officials urged to be proactive to ensure better delivery of schemes to residents

Officials urged to be proactive to ensure better delivery of schemes to residents

Rajesh Dharmani honours achievers from various fields at Himachali Icon Awards-2026

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:13 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Minister Rajesh Dharmani at an award distribution ceremony in Solan.
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Rajesh Dharmani, Minister for Town and Country Planning, Housing, Technical Education, and Vocational and Industrial Training, on Sunday urged field functionaries across departments to move beyond routine paperwork and take a proactive role in improving the outcomes of government schemes.

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Addressing the ‘Himachali Icon Awards-2026’ ceremony organised by a local body, the minister said the effectiveness of welfare initiatives depended largely on the efficiency of officials and active public cooperation. “The state government is working to make Himachal self-reliant through innovative schemes across sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, dairy production and technical education. However, their success hinges on proper implementation at the ground level,” he said.

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Expressing concern over delays in transferring new technologies to farmers, Dharmani noted that such lapses undermined the purpose of research. He called upon officials in the agriculture and horticulture departments to ensure timely dissemination of information so that farmers could fully benefit from scientific advancements.

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The minister also urged media to give greater prominence to social welfare schemes, emphasising that constructive feedback played a crucial role in governance. At the same time, he cautioned against unproductive debates that failed to offer meaningful solutions.

Encouraging individuals striving to excel in their respective fields, Dharmani urged the media to highlight stories of perseverance and achievement. He said that recognising such efforts would not only motivate the awardees but also inspire the wider public.

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Among those honoured at the event were Ajay Thakur, an Arjuna Award-winning international kabaddi player; Dr Rajesh Gupta, president of Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association; Sameer Garg for rural education; Dr JP Bisht for healthcare services; MD Saeed Alam for his contributions to the pharmaceuticals sector; singer Ajay Bhardwaj; artist Rohit Chauhan; advocate Dr Diksha Bharti; international mountaineer Baljit Kaur; engineers Ajay Sharma, Kanchan Sharma and Surendra Sharma; horticulture expert Mandeep Verma; ex-serviceman Hemant Thakur; and Solan MC Commissioner Ekta Kapta for administrative excellence.

PK Khosla, Chancellor, Shoolini University, was also recognised for his contribution to the education sector.

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