Oil tanker falls on four parked vehicles

Solan, November 2
An oil tanker plying on the Solan-Shamti bypass damaged four vehicles as it fell on them near a school here late last night.
The driver lost control of the tanker, which rammed into an electricity pole, and then skid from the road and fell over the four vehicles parked below the road.
The tanker was reportedly en route from Chandigarh to Rajgarh when the mishap took place.
This is second such incident, which has taken place on the said spot, since yesterday. Another oil tanker had rammed into the wall of the school after its driver lost control on the same spot yesterday morning. Two vehicles parked there had been damaged in the mishap.
Ajay Rana, Additional SP, Solan, said as per the preliminary probe, brake failure was the possible cause of mishap in both the incidents.
He said it was strange that though trucks had been regularly plying on this route from Rajgarh to Chandigarh, two mishaps have occurred at the same spot in as many days. Whether the said spot had some engineering defect could only be ascertained by the engineers, he added.
