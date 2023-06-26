Old house collapses due to rain at Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 25

An old house suddenly collapsed at Lambi Gali in Ward Number 5 of the town this afternoon due to heavy rainfall.

Owners had left the house and kept it locked as it was in a dilapidated state. The debris of the collapsed house fell on the street blocking the passage of vehicles

and pedestrians while filthy rainwater entered the nearby houses.

No passerby was crossing that part of the street when the debris fell. SDM Gursimar Singh said a JCB machine was requisitioned to clear the blocked street.

Meanwhile, traffic remained blocked for a few hours following a landslide on the Nurpur-Sadwan road at Letri. Normal life remained affected in the region due to torrential rainfall this afternoon.