Old pension scheme restored in HP: Sukhu

Shimla, February 25
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing the plenary session of the Congress at Raipur in Chhattisgarh today, said, “The Himachal Government has restored the old pension scheme to its 1.36 lakh employees at the first Cabinet meeting. This shows the commitment of the Congress government towards our election promises.”
He said, “Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had strengthened democracy in the country by granting right to vote to the youth at the age of 18 years and providing 33 per cent reservation to women in panchayati raj institutions to ensure their active participation in the development process.”
Sukhu said that Priyanka Gandhi’s political strategy had paved the way for the Congress to regain power in Himachal Pradesh. The victory in this small state would prove to be a boon to the party in the coming Lok Sabha elections, he added.
