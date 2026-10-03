'Old Pension Scheme to continue, policy for outsourced employees to be implemented soon': Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees would continue and that the state government was working on a policy to safeguard the interests of outsourced employees, which would be implemented shortly.

Addressing a public gathering at Nogli in the Rampur Assembly constituency, Sukhu said all government employees in the state had been brought under the OPS and it would continue as long as the Congress government remained in office. He added that around 70 per cent of eligible cases seeking employment on compassionate grounds had already been resolved and employment provided to eligible applicants.

Advertisement

Sukhu said the state government had inherited a debt burden of Rs 76,000 crore from the previous BJP government, along with liabilities of around Rs 10,000 crore relating to employees. The previous government had made announcements worth more than Rs 5,000 crore during the last six months without making budgetary and staff provisions.

Advertisement

“The state government has secured an agreement on the Kishau Dam in the interest of Himachal, potentially saving Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore in expenditure on power generation. After the project becomes operational, Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive around Rs 1,500 crore annually,” he said.

Uttarakhand had also sought a similar agreement on the lines of Himachal Pradesh, but the Central Government did not accept it, he added.

Advertisement

Sukhu said 10,000 teachers had been recruited in the last three years, while 4,000 more would be appointed in the next six months to ensure quality education in institutions across the state.

“The state government was working continuously to strengthen education, healthcare and the rural economy, with particular focus on improving public services and creating greater opportunities for the people,” he said.

Sukhu said more than 150 CBSE schools had been opened across the state to promote quality education, with around 2,000 teachers already appointed. These schools would enable students, particularly those in rural areas, to access quality education closer to their homes. In addition, 300 schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education were being developed as schools of excellence.

Sukhu also distributed financial assistance of Rs 5.78 crore to 1,471 registered workers and their dependents across Himachal Pradesh through the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCWWB) under various welfare schemes.

Rampur MLA and Chairman of the Seventh State Finance Commission Nand Lal was also present.