Olympians interact with students

Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan, hosted a programme ‘Meet the Champions’, in which Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (silver medallist, Tokyo Olympics) and Olympian Rani Rampal, captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team, were invited to the school. Mirabai Chanu and Rani Rampal spoke to the students about the importance of balanced diet, fitness and also promoted Indian traditional sports. Principal Dr Chhavi said the international players stressed on the need to have home-made food that has essentials like proteins, carbohydrates and minerals. They also urged kids to stay away from junk food.

School director felicitated

Capt AJ Singh, Founder Principal of Pinegrove School, receives the ‘Top 50 Effective Principals - 2021’ award, in Bangalore.

Executive Director and Founder Principal of Pinegrove School, Capt AJ Singh, was felicitated with a Certificate of Excellence for being one of the ‘Top 50 Effective Principals - 2021’ by Education Today magazine. India’s School Merit Awards, 2021, were held on March 11 at Bangalore. Pinegrove School, Solan, known for its child-centric wholesome personality development, value-based education and strong work ethics, has been ranked as the No. 1 boarding school in Solan and fourth best in the country.

Firm funds 16 EWS kids’ education

With a vision to ‘Educate India, Eradicate Illiteracy’, Indorama Corporation, under its CSR initiative, has taken 16 children of the economically weaker section (EWS) on board from three schools in Shimla, Solan and Mandi district. An additional 100 children would be roped in the coming financial year. The company is paying Rs 22,000 per annum per child and taking care of fees, uniform and transportation of the students. Chairman and vice-chairman of the company, SP Lohia and Amit Lohia, said the idea was to pass benefits of education to the needy and vulnerable for long-term development, rather than making impulsive donations.