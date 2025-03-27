On 62nd birthday, CM seeks BJP’s support

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged the BJP to support the government in its fight to protect the interests of the state. He celebrated his 62nd birthday at his official residence Oakover here.

Sukhu thanked people for standing with the government and assured them that the economy of the state was looking upwards and Himachal was firmly on the path of becoming self-reliant.

He said, “We are fighting to protect the interests of the state. Some hydroelectric projects have completed 40 years and are earning good profits but the state is getting nothing out of their profits. If we get what is due to us, the state will become prosperous. The BJP should help us in this fight.”

Advertisement

Several ministers, MLAs and party workers thronged the Chief Minister’s residence to wish him on his birthday. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also extended birthday wishes to him telephonically. Sukhu’s supporters danced to the beats of drums and nagaras and conveyed their best wishes to him. Party workers cut cakes and offered prayers for his long and healthy life.

The state Youth Congress organised a blood donation camp to mark Sukhu’s birthday. The Chief Minister also launched a social awareness walkathon from the Secretariat by lighting a lamp.