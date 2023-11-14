On Diwali, CM interacts with children at Balika Ashram

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated Diwali with children at Balika Ashram, Tutikandi.

While wishing them on Diwali, the CM said that the present state government has enacted a law and granted the status of ‘Children of the State’ to orphan children.

“Eligibility certificates have already been issued to 4,000 orphan children in the state, offering them various benefits such as care until the age of 27, educational support, financial aid for housing, clothing and festival allowances,” he said. He distributed sweets, fruits and crackers among the children.

Pratibha meets sukhu Chief Minister Sukhu celebrated Diwali with people from all walks of life at his official residence, Oakover, on Sunday

HPCC president Pratibha Singh, accompanied by her son and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, also met Sukhu

Sukhu said the government is also focusing on enrolling these children in reputable schools and ensuring their holistic well-being. Along with this, they are also being provided three biswa land and Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to construct their own house.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that after taking oath, the first place that the CM visited was the Girls Ashram Tutikandi as he cares about children who do not have parents.

Children presented a cultural programme. MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Adviser to Chief Minister (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan and Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal were present on the occasion.

