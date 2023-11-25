On High Court order, Forest Department razes 2 houses in Kangra village

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 24

Bimla Devi, an old widow who had been living with her family in a small kutcha house for several decades at Sakri village of Kangra district, lost the roof over her head on Thursday as the Forest Department demolished the structure. The move was in compliance with an order of the state High Court. The department has demolished two kutcha houses in this village, which falls under Nagrota Surian development block in Dehra. One of these had been lying vacant as its encroacher had shifted after he built his house.

Bimla expresses dismay at the demolition.

However, Bimla Devi, a landless resident of the village, who is suffering from age-related health issues like poor vision and impaired hearing, was unable to construct a house elsewhere. Enquiries reveal that Bimla lived with her son, who is suffering from a mental disorder, blind daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in this house. Her son works as a labourer and daughter-in-law gets work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Meanwhile, Divisional Forest Officer, Dehra, Sunny Verma told The Tribune that on October 25, he had received the High Court’s order of June 6, 2023, for the demolition of these houses and after serving legal notices, these houses were demolished yesterday. “One house had been built by Dev Raj on the forest land but he had left and shifted to his new house. The second family, with their household articles, has been shifted by Forest Department employees temporarily to some other house,” he said. The DFO said he had also directed field staff of the department to look out for a two-room rented accommodation for the displaced family and he would pay its rent for one year from his salary on humanitarian grounds.

Roman Devi, Pradhan of the Sakri gram panchayat, said on getting information about the notice given to the Dalit family for vacating their house in April, she had prepared a file of government land allotment for the family which had been submitted to the office of the Kangra DC for further action.

