On Martyrs' Day, 401 donate blood in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 23

The Nurpur Blood Donors’ Club today organised its 30th blood donation camp at Bodh near here to mark the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Camp in Hamirpur On the Martyrs’ Day, as many as 125 units of blood were donated at a camp organised by the Himachal Education Society at the Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur on Thursday.

Swami Ved Prakash, in-charge of Pragya Asharm, Baghni, inaugurated the camp, wherein 401 volunteers donated blood. The blood bank team from the Tanda Medical College, Kangra, collected 176 units of blood while that from the Pathankot Civil Hospital collected 225 units.

The club under its ‘Seva Bhi Suraksh Bhi’ programme gifted helmets with the ISI mark to the first 100 young donors in the age group of18-25. The move aims to sensitise them about ensuring road safety while riding two-wheelers.

Club president Rajiv Pathania thanked the volunteers. he said 4,500 units of blood had been donated so far at the annual camps on the Martyrs’ Day every year.