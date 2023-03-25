On morning walk, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hears teachers’ grievances at rainshed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

A group of Nursing Training Teachers (NTT) from Kangra were in for a pleasant surprise as they got to meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while he was on a morning walk.

The teachers, who had come all the way from Kangra to meet the Chief Minister, were sitting in a rain shelter on The Mall, waiting to go to the Vidhan Sabha to meet him. Sukhu saw the women seating in the rain shelter and asked them about the reason for being there.

He heared their problems and asked them about the strength of students in pre-nursery classes. He spoke with them in the Kangri dialect.