On Parwanoo-Kumarhatti section of NH-5, trees with exposed roots pose risk to motorists

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 1

Driving on the Parwanoo-Kumarhatti section of the National Highway-5 has become risky as several precariously hanging trees, having exposed roots, are posing a risk to motorists.

The situation has worsened, as the soil around the roots of the trees has washed away in recent rain and these exposed roots have made the trees vulnerable.

Since vertical cutting of hills was undertaken for the highway widening, loose soil from the hills often flows down with rainwater. While some trees were removed by the private company engaged in expansion of this section of the highway, several trees are still hanging precariously on the Dharampur-Kumarhatti stretch.

“It is risky to drive on some sections of the highway where trees with exposed roots can fall anytime. These trees should be immediately removed to avert loss to life and property,” opines Ravi, a resident of Dharampur.

A majority of these are old pine trees and could prove fatal if they fall on a passing motorist. Even as cases of debris falling on the highway have become routine, no one has bothered to remove the risk-posing trees. While the debris merely cause disruption to vehicular traffic, the hanging trees could cause fatal mishaps.

“Removing such risky trees should be a priority for the company maintaining the highway. Since only low-breast walls have been laid along the exposed hills, debris, boulders and fallen trees will continue to flow down on the road whenever the soil becomes loose after a downpour,” Sonu, another local resident, say.

A major part of the work to widen the Parwanoo-Solan section of the NH-5 has been completed and the private company entrusted the work is now concentrating on completing other major structures near Parwanoo.