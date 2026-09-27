On October 2, Gandhian values to echo through Shimla

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap announced this while chairing a meeting to review preparations for the programme. Officials from various departments attended the meeting and discussed arrangements for the event.

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Addressing the meeting, the DC said the procession would begin at 6 am from Lal Bahadur Shastri Chowk near the Central Telegraph Office, pass through Lower Bazaar and conclude at The Ridge near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

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He directed the officials concerned to complete the necessary arrangements in a timely manner for the smooth conduct of the event. He said Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary inspired people to imbibe his message of truth, non-violence, cleanliness, harmony and national service.

He also directed officials to ensure the participation of various departments, educational institutions, social organisations and the public. During the programme, Gandhi’s thoughts and principles will be conveyed through his favourite hymns and patriotic songs.

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The DC appealed to residents of the district to participate in the procession in large numbers and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by taking a pledge to follow the path of truth, non-violence and cleanliness propagated by him.