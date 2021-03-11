On Transport Secy’s assurance, HRTC pensioners call off stir

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

The protest by HRTC pensioners ended on a conciliatory note here today. The protesters, who had planned a protest march from Talland to the Secretariat to reiterate their demands like revised pension and DA arrears, got agitated when the police did not allow them to proceed towards the Secretariat. The pensioners relented when Transport Secretary RD Nazeem called their representatives for a talk and assured them that their demands would be fulfilled soon.

“The talks with the Secretary were fruitful. He has assured us to take the matter of the revised pension as per the sixth pay commission to the HRTC board of directors. Also, we have been assured that our dues will be released shortly,” said Satya Prakash, president of the HRTC Pensioner Welfare Association.

“If we don’t see the implementation, we will go ahead with our protest scheduled for Dharamsala on July 7. And that protest will be at least four times bigger,” said Satya Prakash.

He alleged pensioners were roughed up by policemen while stopping them from marching to the Secretariat. “It’s unfortunate as many protesters suffered minor injuries,” said Satya Prakash. The traffic was affected for nearly 3 hours.