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Home / Himachal Pradesh / On way to cast vote in Chamba civic body poll, 70-year-old man dies of heart attack

On way to cast vote in Chamba civic body poll, 70-year-old man dies of heart attack

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 10:18 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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An elderly voter arrives on a wheelchair to cast his vote in Chamba on Sunday. Photo: Mani Verma
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A 70-year-old man, Anjani Sharma, died after suffering a heart attack while on his way to cast his vote in the Jansali ward for the Municipal Council elections in Chamba on Sunday. According to local residents, Sharma had left his home in the morning to exercise his right to franchise and was heading towards the polling station when he suddenly collapsed. People present nearby immediately rushed to his assistance and shifted him to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead. Prima facie, Sharma suffered a heart attack though the exact cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

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Sharma’s family members and local residents gathered at the medical college soon after the incident while several people later visited their house to offer condolences. The tragic incident dampened the otherwise energetic atmosphere surrounding the civic body elections in the Jansali ward. Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal expressed grief over the incident. “It was unfortunate that an elderly voter lost his life while coming to vote. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he added. Sharma’s body was handed over to his family.

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