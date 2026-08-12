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Home / Himachal Pradesh / On way to funeral, vehicle carrying body plunges into gorge in Sirmaur; four killed, nine injured

On way to funeral, vehicle carrying body plunges into gorge in Sirmaur; four killed, nine injured

Bolero Camper carrying family members and villagers falls 50 metres near Gattlog in Sangrah; four critically injured rushed to Medical College, Nahan

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 12:34 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Four persons were killed and nine others, including the driver, injured when a Bolero Camper carrying mourners skidded off the road and plunged nearly 50 metres into a gorge near Gattlog in the Sangrah area of Sirmaur district around 1 am on yesterday night. Four of the injured have been referred to the Medical College, Nahan, in view of their serious condition.

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According to the police, the vehicle (HP 79-4595) had been hired to transport the body of Jagdish Sharma, a resident of Arlu village, after he was declared dead at Sangrah hospital following a heart attack. The family members and other villagers travelling with the body were heading towards Arlu to perform the last rites.

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Police said Sunil Sharma, a resident of Chinad village, had brought his uncle Jagdish Sharma to Sangrah hospital on August 11 after he suffered a heart attack. After doctors declared him dead, the family hired the Bolero Camper to take the body to Arlu. Kapil Dev, a resident of Dungi village, was driving the vehicle.

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As the vehicle reached near Chinad, several family members and villagers joined the journey to attend the funeral. The vehicle was proceeding towards Gattlog when the driver reportedly lost control near the spot. It skidded off the road and fell nearly 50 metres down the slope.

Four persons died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra (37) and Des Raj (23), both residents of Arlu village, and Rikhi Ram (58) and Ram Gopal (62), both residents of Chinad village.

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The injured have been identified as Brij Mohan (62), Kripa Ram (61), Devendra Singh (44), Sunil Sharma (21), Ram Swaroop (44), Jai Prakash (45), Sandeep (21), Kamalendra (48) and driver Kapil Dev (39).

Police said Kamalendra, Sandeep, Ram Swaroop and driver Kapil Dev sustained serious injuries. They were referred to the Medical College, Nahan, after receiving initial treatment at the Sangrah hospital. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment at Sangrah.

Post-mortem examinations of the deceased are being conducted at CHC Sangrah. Police have initiated an probe to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

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