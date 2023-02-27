On way to hospital, woman delivers in ambulance in Una

Una, February 26
A woman gave birth to a boy in an ambulance on the way to a hospital here in the early hours of Sunday, health department officials said. Both the woman, Charanjeet, a resident of Gurpalah village here, and her son are healthy, they said.
Ambulance staff nurse Seema checked on the pregnant woman who was in labour. Seema immediately contacted the doctors and sought their advice. It was decided that the woman’s delivery procedure would be conducted in the ambulance itself, a Health Department spokesperson said.
