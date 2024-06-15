On way to Manali, Kharar youth drowns in Beas river

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 14

In a tragic incident near Bindravani in Mandi district, a youth from Punjab lost his life after slipping into the Beas. He was on his way to Manali along with his four friends. They halted for a moment at Bindravani alongside the Chandigarh-Manali highway. Jasdeep Singh, a native of Kharar of Punjab, went towards the Beas. He lost his balance and slipped into the river.

According to the police, despite warnings from locals and those present there, Jasdeep Singh ventured to the river with four friends and slipped into the Beas, prompting his friends and others to attempt a rescue. Amid frantic efforts, one youth was rescued by a migrant labourer, while Jasdeep could not be saved.

Speaking about the tragedy, Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said, “Upon receiving information about the mishap, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Pandoh police station rushed to the scene. Despite search efforts, Jasdeep Singh could not be traced. Divers from Sundernagar have been called to engage in the search operation.”

“Eyewitnesses said that the group had been warned against entering the river. However, their disregard for the advice led to the mishap,” the ASP said.

The ASP said that the family of the victim had been informed about the incident. Search operation is going on to trace the victim.

