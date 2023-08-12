One arrested for double murder

Solan, August 11
A team of Nalagarh police arrested one of the three accused in the double murder case in which two brothers were brutally murdered in broad daylight last evening.
Two of the three accused have been identified as Gaurav Gill, a resident of Khiba in Nakodar area of Jalandhar and Inderjeet, alias Inda, of Jalandhar. The third accused was yet to be identified.
Additional SP Baddi, Ramesh Sharma, informed that an accused Inderjeet had been arrested by a team of Nalagarh police near Jalandhar this evening while search was on to trace the other accused.
The trio had escaped on a bike using the Dhabota-Dheerowal route after killing the two brothers on the Ramshehar-Nalagarh road last evening around 6 pm. A monetary dispute had cropped up between the two groups during a recent tour to Manali owing to which the two brothers were murdered.
