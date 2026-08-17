DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / One arrested with 30 grams of chitta in Shimla

One arrested with 30 grams of chitta in Shimla

Mandi man held in Taradevi; case registered under NDPS Act, probe under way into suspected drug network

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:59 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representation.al purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

One person was arrested with approximately 30 grams of chitta (heroin) in the Taradevi area of Shimla, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Gopal Singh Katwal (33), a native of Mandi district who is presently residing in the Tutikandi area of Shimla.

Advertisement

According to police, the action followed a tip-off about a person carrying chitta in Taradevi, allegedly with the intention of selling it to others. Acting on the information, a police team reached the area and found a man carrying a backpack and standing at a rain shelter.

Advertisement

On suspicion, the police searched the accused and recovered the contraband, which had been concealed inside the backpack. He was subsequently arrested and the seized substance taken into possession.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the arrest and said a case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered at the Boileauganj police station.

Advertisement

Further investigation is underway, and police are also examining the possible involvement of other persons linked to the drug network.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts