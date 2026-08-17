One arrested with 30 grams of chitta in Shimla

One person was arrested with approximately 30 grams of chitta (heroin) in the Taradevi area of Shimla, police said on Monday.

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The accused has been identified as Gopal Singh Katwal (33), a native of Mandi district who is presently residing in the Tutikandi area of Shimla.

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According to police, the action followed a tip-off about a person carrying chitta in Taradevi, allegedly with the intention of selling it to others. Acting on the information, a police team reached the area and found a man carrying a backpack and standing at a rain shelter.

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On suspicion, the police searched the accused and recovered the contraband, which had been concealed inside the backpack. He was subsequently arrested and the seized substance taken into possession.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the arrest and said a case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered at the Boileauganj police station.

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Further investigation is underway, and police are also examining the possible involvement of other persons linked to the drug network.