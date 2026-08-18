One arrested with 30gm chitta in Shimla

One person has been arrested with 30 grams of chitta (heroin) near Shimla, the police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Gopal Singh Katwal, 33, a native of Mandi district who is currently residing in Shimla’s Tutikandi area.

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According to police, the action followed a tip-off about a person allegedly carrying chitta in the Taradevi area for sale to others. Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and found a man carrying a backpack and standing at a rain shelter. On suspicion, the police conducted a search of the accused and recovered the contraband, which he had concealed inside the backpack. He was subsequently arrested and the seized substance taken into possession.

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Confirming the arrest, Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, 1985, had been registered against the accused at the Boileauganj police station. Further investigation is underway, and police are also examining the possible involvement of other individuals in the alleged network.