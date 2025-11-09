DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / One arrested with 9.6g chitta in Shimla district

One arrested with 9.6g chitta in Shimla district

Accused arrested near Rahighat on National Highway 5

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:55 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
On seeing the police, the accused allegedly tries to flee and throws a packet on the roadside. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

One person has been arrested with 9.6 grams of chitta (heroin) from Theog subdivision of Shimla district on Sunday.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Lovesh, a resident of Chowki village in Kufri.

Advertisement

According to police, the accused was arrested on Sunday around 2:35 am near Rahighat on National Highway 5. He was spotted by a police team that was patrolling in that area. On seeing the police, he allegedly tried to flee and threw a packet on the roadside. He was immediately caught by the police who also recovered the packet, which was found to contain chitta.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts