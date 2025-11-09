One arrested with 9.6g chitta in Shimla district

One person has been arrested with 9.6 grams of chitta (heroin) from Theog subdivision of Shimla district on Sunday.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Lovesh, a resident of Chowki village in Kufri.

Advertisement

According to police, the accused was arrested on Sunday around 2:35 am near Rahighat on National Highway 5. He was spotted by a police team that was patrolling in that area. On seeing the police, he allegedly tried to flee and threw a packet on the roadside. He was immediately caught by the police who also recovered the packet, which was found to contain chitta.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.