Solan-based man arrested with heroin

Shimla, January 9
The Himachal Pradesh police today arrested a Solan-based man for allegedly carrying 2.60 gm of heroin.
The police said the man was identified as Bhupender of Solan's Arki. A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway.
Earlier on Saturday, the Shimla police searched different places in a drug case and recovered 1.65 gm of heroin from the possession of two persons namely Sagar and Jatin from Shimla
