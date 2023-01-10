Solan-based man arrested with heroin

ANI

Shimla, January 9

The Himachal Pradesh police today arrested a Solan-based man for allegedly carrying 2.60 gm of heroin.

The police said the man was identified as Bhupender of Solan's Arki. A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Saturday, the Shimla police searched different places in a drug case and recovered 1.65 gm of heroin from the possession of two persons namely Sagar and Jatin from Shimla

#Shimla #solan