One charred to death in Sundernagar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 30

A fire broke out at a house in Chamukha under Sundernagar subdivision of Mandi district on Saturday, leading to the death of a man. The victim’s wife and child escaped unhurt.

The victim has been identified as Pawan Kumar.

The police said the house was made of forest wood and hence caught fire quickly. The structure turned into ashes within hours.

“At the time of the fire, Kumar was on the upper floor of the house working in the kitchen, while his wife and four-year-old child were on the ground floor. As soon as the house caught fire, his wife and kid ran out of the house,” said the police.