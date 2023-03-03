One dead, 40 injured in road accident in Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 3

One woman was reportedly killed in bus accident that overturned on Manali-Keeratpur Highway near village Kunala in Bilaspur district on Friday. It was learnt that ill-fated bus was on its way to Manali and was carrying students of two colleges of New Delhi, namely Jesus and Merry College and Kamala Nehru College. It was reported that the driver lost control of the bus on a sharp turn and it overturned leaving 40 persons injured and one dead on the spot. All injured were shifted to district hospital Bilaspur while one person, who was seriously injured, was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

Rajender Kumar Jaswal, ASP Bilsapur said that police had registered a case of negligence driving against Manish Kumar, driver of the bus, under Sections 297 and 337 of IPC.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief over the death of a girl student from Jaipur, who died in the bus accident. CM had directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the next of kin of the deceased and the best medical treatment to the injured.

