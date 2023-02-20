One dead as car rams into parked truck in Nurpur

NURPUR FEBRUARY 19
Priya Mankotia (30) of Hara village died in a car accident whereas her husband, father-in-law and two children injured when the speeding car hit a stationary truck on the roadside near Rehan on the Jassur-Talwara road at Nurpur this morning.
As per police information, the family members were on the way back to their native village after attending a religious programme. The accident took place a few kilometres from the village.
They were rushed to the Civil Hospital where Priya was declared brought dead whereas her husband and father-in-law have been referred to Tanda Medical College, Kangra, whereas the injured children are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
