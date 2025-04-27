DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / One dead, eight injured in accident in Solan

Solan SP Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said that a case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is underway
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:28 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A 14-year-old boy was killed while eight others sustained injuries after a tipper truck they were travelling in rolled down from the road in Damher village in Kandaghat tehsil, Solan district.

The deceased has been identified as Sammer (14), a native of Nepal, while the injured have been identified as two one and three-year-old infants, Prakash (25), Shanta (25), Anjali (30), Sunita (25), Maya (22) and Prem Rai (52), all natives of Nepal.

According to reports, the accident took place when the driver lost control of the truck and it rolled down about 300 m below the road to another road, killing the boy on the spot.

A police team from Kandaghat reached the spot and rescued the injured. The injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, where they are undergoing treatment.

Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said that a case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is underway.

