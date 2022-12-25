One dead, seven hurt in Chamba road accident

Chamba, December 24
One person was killed and seven others were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Lihl link road in Chamba district today.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said that among the injured were three pedestrians who were hit by the vehicle on the roadside.
All the injured were out of danger. They were being treated at government medical college Chamba, DC said, adding that they belonged to the nearby area.
He further said that the officials were on the spot to disburse relief to the family members of the deceased identified as Dharo Ram and the injured.
