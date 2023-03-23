One dead, two hurt in Kullu mishap

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 22

One person died while two others were injured today in a road accident near Senthua village in Nirmand subdivision of the district. The car, in which they were travelling, rolled down into a deep gorge near Senthua village.

According to the Kullu District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), there were three occupants in the car, one of whom died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Nahar Das (63) of Senthua village. Nahar’s wife Meera Devi (56) and driver Pawan Kumar (38) of Nitther village were referred to the Rampur Hospital.

Anni DSP Ravinder Negi said the police carried out the rescue operation. A case had been registered and probe was underway, he added.