One dies, 7 hurt in mishap

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 28

A school student was killed and seven others were injured when their car veered off the Sarahan-Bhala link road and fell into a gorge in Chamba this afternoon, said Deputy Commissioner DC Rana.

There were eight occupants in the vehicle at the time of the mishap. The driver, Sudarshan, and three seriously injured schoolchildren were referred to Tanda medical college in Kangra. Four of them were undergoing treatment at a local medical college and hospital. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

The people, who reached the spot after the mishap, immediately started the rescue operation and informed the police. The DC said the student, identified as Divyansh, injured in the accident, was declared brought dead by a doctor on reaching the medical college.